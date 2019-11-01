Kurnool is an iconic destination with some historic tourist attractions. Makes major contributions to some stunning waterfalls or majestic forts, if you are visiting Kurnool or intend to, don’t miss out on these locations.
Here's A List Of Top 5 Places That Will Kindle Your Interest To Visit Kurnool
Belum Caves
Belum Caves are unique as they are the longest and the largest cave system in India, open for tourists. These caves were formed as a result of continuous formation of Limestone for over a million years. The caves have several pathways to explore with intricate designs and water streams. At a point, the cave goes as deep as 46 meters, and is known as Pataalaganga, an underground stream, which is breathtakingly beautiful.
Yaganti
Kurnool has some landmark temples and one of the most famous temples is Yaganti, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also, known as Uma Maheshwara Temple, this was built in the 5th or 6th century. The best time to visit this temple is around October or November as the festival of Maha Shiv Ratri is celebrated with great pomp and splendour. The temple also has Agastya Pushkarni, where water flows all through the year.
Kondareddy Buruju
Kondareddy Buruju was built by the rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire. The fort is mostly lost to the ruins, but still stands strong, and overlooks the city. This has to be one of the highlights of Kurnool city and holds a position in its rich heritage and culture. Also, remember the iconic scene that was shot near this fort from Okkadu? (All the Cinema lovers unite here!).
Oravakallu Rock Garden
A fascinating and an unusual picnic spot, this is a park stretched with long igneous rocks. Go rock climbing or hiking at this park. Sightseeing becomes more pleasant and fun during the monsoons. Also, the famous Car Festival is celebrated here in the months of November – December. So make sure to visit when the city is at the peak of the celebrations.
Shopping At Shroff Bazaar
How can you leave a new city, without exploring its shopping scene? Walk through the streets of Shroff Bazaar for some dazzling Indian wear or jewellery. Visit the M and M Shopping mall or the Jyoti Mall for some fun stuff.
