Here's A List Of Top 5 Places That Will Kindle Your Interest To Visit Kurnool

Kurnool has some landmark temples and one of the most famous temples is Yaganti, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also, known as Uma Maheshwara Temple, this was built in the 5th or 6th century. The best time to visit this temple is around October or November as the festival of Maha Shiv Ratri is celebrated with great pomp and splendour. The temple also has Agastya Pushkarni, where water flows all through the year.

