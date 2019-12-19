Head To This Store In Secunderabad For Beautiful Handlooms, Sarees & Dupattas

The fact that Unnati Silks works directly with Indian weavers and offers the best handlooms out there is what makes it awesome. Step into the store and lose yourself in handloom heaven. They stock up on Benarasi, Bandhani, Kanchipattu, Pochampally Silk, Sambalpuri Ikat, Supernet, Sico, and so much more. Take your ma on a shopping excursion to spot lovely Ajrakh, Bagru, Jamdani artwork. They've got Madhubani and Batik printed sarees too, so you know the options are endless. You think you're done with the entire store? Wait till they pull out those stunning Shibori or Patolas. Each time you walk in, you're sure to expect something new. Looking for handloom casuals? The Kalamkari and Bagru print kurtas are your hot-day saviours.

Plus, they have awesome dupattas that can make moody days look bright. Sounds like a plan to us. The price range across the store begins at INR 999.