Drop By This Outlet To Try Their Special Belgium Chocolate Bubba Waffle!

Tried this Belgium Chocolate Bubba waffle, and oh was it the best dessert ever? With the perfect amount of consistency and softness, the waffle was a treat in itself. Topped with a scoop of rich dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, Oreo cookie, choco chips and a big dollop of whipped cream took it to another level altogether! All the flavours complimented each other so well, and the amount of chocolate was just perfect. Being a sucker for whipped cream, getting that generous dollop was kind of the best part about the dessert. This is by far, one of the best Bubba waffles I've had. If you're a waffle lover, you've got to try Oh So Stoned! If you aren't, try this and I can bet you'll become one soon!