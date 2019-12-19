Bye Bye, Fashion Police: This Store Will Dress Us Up In Dapper Formals & Boho Dresses

Project Eve has opened its second outlet in Hyderabad and it is nothing quite like its first one. And nope, I'm not saying this unfavourably as both the stores have an entirely different collection, and I'm loving it. When I walked into the store, the first thing I spotted were cosmetics from BeYu Germany, luxe fragrances from Burberry, Gucci, Calvin & Klein. They've got fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. In fact, W for Women has dhoti pants (and maxi skirts) and crop top sets that come along with dupattas draped as saree. Got no time for wearing a saree? No problem! Just slip into one. At the moment, they have clothing by Ritu Kumar (exclusively designed for Project Eve) that'll make you outshine everyone at a wedding. What's not to love? They are not priced to burn deep holes in your pocket. Project Eve's own collection itself is spot-on. Think of flowy skirts, lace dresses, dapper formals with fine cuts. The formals are designed with a feminine flair and soft fabrics, and dressing to meetings is never going to be dull with these outfits. Plus, it has a killer lingerie and jewellery section! Also, towards the end of the store, we spotted Bounce Salon, so if you're looking for a haircut after shopping your heart out, you know where to be.