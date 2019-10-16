Band Baaja Baraat! Plan An Awesome Wedding With Our Ultimate Wedding Guide

Let's get to things that matter. Shopping the right outfit can be quite taxing, and with so many boutiques in Hyderabad, you're just spoilt for choice. For the reception or sangeet, we recommend hitting up Anushree Reddy. If you have been saving up to be a Sabyachi's bride, hit up Road No. 10 Banjara Hills to check out Sabyasachi. While you're there, check out Ogaan and Shantanu & Nikhil. Men, you can check out Raghavendra Rathore. For sarees, we recommend Kanchee Silks. Men, here's a list that will sort your wedding shopping too.