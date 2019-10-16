The wedding season has begun! If you (or your fam) is one of those biting the dust, this year — here is a wedding guide that'll help you plan an easy-peasy wedding in Hyderabad. Forget shopping alone, we've curated you a guide with the best wedding photographers, venues, wedding planners, and wedding services in Hyderabad. That's why we call it the ultimate guide.
Band Baaja Baraat! Plan An Awesome Wedding With Our Ultimate Wedding Guide
Wedding Photographers For All The Magic
It's your big day, and we know y'all want to make awesome shaadi memories to look back on. Hyderabad is plentiful with candid photographers who are famous not just in our neck of the woods but worldwide too. Our favourite photographer — Kamal Kiran will walk the extra mile to jazz up the photoshoots, and if you're looking for something simple yet heartwarming, Kishor Krishnamoorthi is your guy. You can explore more candid wedding photographers here.
It's All About The Venue
Wedding Planners For Jazzing It Up
Can't take it all on you? Leave it to the pros. From sourcing the flowers of your choice to planning your dream wedding, wedding planners take it on themselves to make your D-day the best. We recommend Yellow Planners who are all about attention to detail. And then there's Pink Pagdi — a concept wedding planner company that passionately works to create out of the box designs and content. For more wedding planners in Hyderabad, go here.
The Right Make Up Artist
It is said that it takes a village to get a bride all-ready on her big day. We say — you don't need a village, you just need the right make-up artist. Keeping evolving trends in mind, Gazal Rawlyani will truly make you shine bright like a diamond. The other makeup artists that we recommend are Tamanna Rooz, Sandy, Siro. Find more makeup artists here.
Let's Get Shopping
Let's get to things that matter. Shopping the right outfit can be quite taxing, and with so many boutiques in Hyderabad, you're just spoilt for choice. For the reception or sangeet, we recommend hitting up Anushree Reddy. If you have been saving up to be a Sabyachi's bride, hit up Road No. 10 Banjara Hills to check out Sabyasachi. While you're there, check out Ogaan and Shantanu & Nikhil. Men, you can check out Raghavendra Rathore. For sarees, we recommend Kanchee Silks. Men, here's a list that will sort your wedding shopping too.
Bling It Up With Jewellery
Whether you like it simple or elaborate, there are all kinds of jewellery that can totally elevate your shaadi look. We recommend Harini Fine Jewellery for polki and diamond jewellery. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is your go-to if you want to dress up like a Bollywood diva. They've got Kalank-themed jewellery in their store. If you are big on silver jewellery, you'll find the best at GRT in Somajiguda. Their two-toned silver jewellery is for those of you who love stones or gems.
Personalised Invitations For The Win
Always wanted a wedding invitation that's personalised? We recommend hitting up Radhika Pitti Studio. Whether you are a hardcore Potterhead or want the tale of your love knitted on your wedding cards, Radhika Pitti — designer and the human behind Radhika Pitti Studio has to be your A-plan. Pretty Guilded is awesome for wedding stationery to personalised wedding invitations, add this store from Hyderabad to your list of bookmarks pronto! If you are a couple that enjoys everything personalised, Pretty Gilded can pretty much be your constant for crafting invitations with your story on them.
