This Club Is Calling All The Writing Enthusiasts To Exchange Words, Feedback & Network

Noticing that Hyderabad did not have a functional group for writers to receive feedback and critique on their work, Sravanthi Talluri started Write Club (in 2015) to network with writers of her ilk and to motivate herself to write regularly. Ever since then, Saturday afternoons (3pm onwards) at Lamakaan terrace have been bustling with passionate, novice, hobbyist writers who gather to support, learn from and to collaborate with each other. At every meeting, one of the members hosts a session by bringing in a theme, a writing plan, and exercises that everyone could participate in. Following prompts & guidelines from the hosts, attendees are encouraged to write and then read out their work for critique & feedback. No matter what your style of writing, language of choice, and age, there will always be people to lend you their ears. A designated group determined to give you constructive criticism will ensure that you keep learning.

Write Club often conducts workshops catering to a specific theme, or genre like Characters Go, Sunday In A Setting, Poetry Workshops. But for the most part, the club encompasses all sorts of writing like novels, short stories, poetry, scripts, essays, journals, travelogues, songs to name a few. Some of these have been published in the three books under Write Club, Hyderabad's name. The idea is to consistently keep writing (the more you write, the better you become, after all) and we think the club nails it!