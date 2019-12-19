Coffee Mugs, Scented Candles & Trunks: This Kiosk Is Home Decor Goals

After spotting Yellow Verandah at flea markets, we were beyond pumped to find its new stall in Inorbit Mall. With artsy wooden planks, coffee mugs, incense sticks, and storage options, this budget store is all set to make homes hashtag goals. Yellow Verandah works with Indian artisans right from Kashmir to Kerala, which explains the diversity in all its products. For instance, we're hearting the coffee mugs from Pondicherry which remind us of Nappa Dori; the handpainted plates from Kashmir are taking all the glory while the steel tiffin boxes are bringing back dabbas into fashion.

Home to elegant floral tumblers, storage tins and boxes, masks (wall decor), and vases, it also has incense cones, essential oils, and handmade soaps. The price range of the entire collection is between INR 80 and INR 3,000 only. You know what this means, don't you? Gifting quirky and eccentric statement pieces is not going to cost you a bomb. Plus, you can always pick those rare artisan work for your room.