We're Digging This New Budget Store In Kukatpally For All Things Trendy!

This new budget store in Kukatpally swept us off our feet and is now one of our favourite stores to shop from. Standing tall near Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally is Zudio and we’re digging it. From strappy tops to pair up with our jackets to formal shirts and Kurtis, we found lots of pieces here that caught our attention. This entire store falls under the affordable bracket which is great to please our month-end shopping wishes. They’ve got jeans starting from INR 599 and kurtis starting from as low as INR 299. Awesome, right? Apart from women, men, kids apparel, you can shop for footwear and accessories like earrings and scarfs to match with the outfits.