Don't Think We Can Get Over This Budget Store! Shop For Beautiful Kurtas At INR 299 Upwards

Who'd love some shopping on a shoestring budget? I do, and I have found you guys just the perfect store — Zudio. This is a budget store located in the Next Galleria Mall, Irrum Manzil. From checkered anarkali kurtas priced at INR 399 to floral crop shirts at INR 299, you can go wild. The first thing that caught my eye is an aisle full of kurtas at INR 299. These are perfect for am-pm wear as they come in pastel colours with minimal embroidery or mirror work. From casual palazzo pants to breezy spaghetti tops and oversized kurtas, you won't stop stacking your basket. Stripes or Aztec prints on your mind? The peplum top collection will sort it out. Since it's summer, you'll spot florals and nautical prints. Looking for footwear? All those colour block kitten heels and sandals with tassels are worth checking out and they're priced at INR 299 upwards. In the western collection section, a few pieces like checkered shirts and polka dot dresses stood out for me.