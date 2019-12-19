You like Indo-western but your mummy wants traditional, while dad needs formals and your junior brother has been asking for Avenger's tees. Sounds like your story? Max Fashion has everything to style up your entire family at their huge Elgin Road store. More than just another outlet, this entire building has specific floors dedicated to different target groups.
Pick Up Clothes & Accessories For Your Fam At Max Fashion On Elgin Road
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The store is located beside Forum Mall and stocks a wide range of fashion wear and apparel at great prices. Latest patch trends to cool shirt dresses - women can sort out their needs on the ground floor which looks after everything western for or take a lift to the upper floor for Indie wear. The store also has designated floors for your little princesses and champs. Don't miss their cutesy ruffled skirts or Star Wars tees. For men, they have kurtas and formals, a range of tees. Check out their shoe collection and accessories, all at very affordable prices.
You can also avail their membership for seasonal discounts and sale alerts. The pricing here starts at INR 299 including accessories and clothing.
What Could Be Better
We wish to see their footwear collection expanding in time.
Pro-Tip
This is a highly recommended store, even by fashion bloggers of the city because of the variety and affordability. Look out for their seasonal sale for great discounts.
Comments (0)