Pick Up Clothes & Accessories For Your Fam At Max Fashion On Elgin Road

The store is located beside Forum Mall and stocks a wide range of fashion wear and apparel at great prices. Latest patch trends to cool shirt dresses - women can sort out their needs on the ground floor which looks after everything western for or take a lift to the upper floor for Indie wear. The store also has designated floors for your little princesses and champs. Don't miss their cutesy ruffled skirts or Star Wars tees. For men, they have kurtas and formals, a range of tees. Check out their shoe collection and accessories, all at very affordable prices.

You can also avail their membership for seasonal discounts and sale alerts. The pricing here starts at INR 299 including accessories and clothing.