Visit These Bars & Restaurants Before The Year Ends

Named after a New Orleans' classic cocktail often referred to as 'a fun cousin of the Old Fashion,' Saz (short for Sazerac) serves some of the finest feel-good food and drinks. Head here for American vibes, electro-jazz music and, of course, American food. Go for the classics like Truffled Mushroom on Sourdough, Hassleback Potatoes, Tenderloin Steak, Lamb Burger, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Wood Fired Pizza and Home-cut Tagliatelle. Pair them up with cocktails like The Classic Sazerac, Houston We Have A Problem and My Precious.

