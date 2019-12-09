The year is slowly coming to end but your food journey shouldn't. Several restaurants and bars opened in the city this year, which you guys should definitely check out. So, we've made you a list of bars and restaurants that you must visit before the year ends.
Visit These Bars & Restaurants Before The Year Ends
Elahi Luxury Dining
The newest kid on the block, Elahi Luxury Dining is located bang opposite Golden Bowl in Park Circus and serves delish North Indian and Mughlai food. You can't miss this place. We just couldn't get enough of the succulent and melt-in-your-mouth Mutton Galouti Kebab and the very tender Mutton Biryani. The place serves one of the best dal makhanis we've ever eaten.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Port 15
Let ship captains and moving trains (yes, you read that right!) serve you a scrumptious affair at this new vegetarian restaurant in Salt Lake. Port 15, like the name suggests, is a 90-seater port-themed space serving North Indian, Chinese, Tandoor and Continental cuisines. Try their signature dishes like the Rajasthani Shorba, Charcoal Naan, Bullet Kofta and Black Paneer Tikka.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Riyasat-E-Hind
Located near Quest Mall, Riyasat-E-Hind is like a dhaba but with a modern, or shall we say a royal twist. The place serves North Indian, Mughlai, and Chinese cuisines as well as Thai curries. Go for the Crispy Spinach with Chicken, the super cheesy Cheesy Jacket Potato served with Mint Chutney, Prawn Mamasan Curry with Rice and Chill garlic Noodles and the highly recommended Gulab Jamun with Rabri (our mouth's watering already).
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Moti Mahal Delux
Delhi-based Moti Mahal Delux opened doors in our city earlier this year and is the place to go to for a lavish and scrumptious spread. The owner is credited with inventing Tandoori Chicken and Butter Chicken, we are told! So, obviously, you have to try these while you're here. With grand interiors and a sophisticated ambience, this fine dining restaurant exudes royalty.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Pour House
Expert in gulping down shots? Then, head to the revamped resto-bar Pour House in Salt Lake for 100 different ones! Yes. We are not kidding! A lot of them are named after cartoon characters namely Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Pink Panther, Donald Duck and Bart Simpson. The food's great too — Tangra-Style Chilli Chicken, Veg Kung Pao Platter and the beetroot and cream cheese cakes are heavenly!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Saz - The American Braisserie
Named after a New Orleans' classic cocktail often referred to as 'a fun cousin of the Old Fashion,' Saz (short for Sazerac) serves some of the finest feel-good food and drinks. Head here for American vibes, electro-jazz music and, of course, American food. Go for the classics like Truffled Mushroom on Sourdough, Hassleback Potatoes, Tenderloin Steak, Lamb Burger, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Wood Fired Pizza and Home-cut Tagliatelle. Pair them up with cocktails like The Classic Sazerac, Houston We Have A Problem and My Precious.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Fat Belly
Calling all momo lovers! Head to this restaurant in Hindustan Park for 15 different kinds of momos. Besides the regular ones, Fat Belly serves varieties like Vodka Momo (made with vodka batter), Nanjing Momo, Peshawari Momo along with several options in soups and thukpas. They also serve Chinese, Oriental and Tibetan food.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Glook - The Sky Lounge
Enjoy stunning, panoramic views of the city while munching on your favourite food at this sky lounge called Glook. Opt for their cabanas for a private time with your partner, groove to some music on the dance floor, enjoy a drink at their huge bar or spend a quiet time with your family at their private dining space — the choice is yours. The place serves delish Continental, Indian and Oriental cuisines.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Club Fenicia
Luxury has a new name and it's called Club Fenicia. With five different zones (lounge, private cabanas, rooftop bar and restaurant, private dining space and a separate cigar and malt lounge) for you to chill, Fenicia sure is one of the most luxurious lounges the city has to offer. Enjoy gourmet meals from Asian, European and North Indian cuisines with stunning views of the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Grand Market Pavilion
How about a lavish meal at the newly-opened Grand Market Pavilion in ITC Ryal Bengal? Well, it sure doesn't get more royal than this. Indulge in a global spread comprising Asian, Japanese, Seafood and Mediterranean cuisines right here. The desserts are to-die-for. It's a three-meal buffet restaurant where everything is prepared at live stations!
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
