Looking For Gift Ideas? Check Out The Following Stores To Master The Art Of Gifting

Run by daughter and mother-in-law duo Ruchi and Kiran Tulsyan, Petal Crafts stocks a wide variety of gift hampers, designed and embellished as per your budget and requirement. From Holi hampers loaded with sweets, chocolates, gulal, pichkari and kesar syrup to Diwali hampers stocked with dry fruits and candles, the brand offers options aplenty. You can also provide them a photo or quote to help them design the hamper accordingly. They also sell potlis in varied designs, texture, and sizes, starting from just INR 50.