Join These NGOs To Make A Difference

A registered public charitable trust, New Light work on projects to provide a safe heaven for the children of sex workers. Operating from the terrace of a temple deep inside the red-light district of Kalighat, they aim in offering development services and a comprehensive community to more than 250 children of various age groups. They offer residential care for many young children and supports various programs on healthcare, education, recreational facility, nutritional support, income generation, HIV/AIDS care for women. They even work on providing legal aid and advocacy against gender-biased violence and has catered to multiple needs of the impoverished children and young adults. They have also set-up a community for the Dalits, deemed as the untouchables of the society. New Light ensures on supporting children with nutrition and healthcare so that they can continue with their formal education or remedial education without any hindrance.