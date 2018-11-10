Doodle Room Has Bharatnatyam Classes To Bring Out The Classical Dancer In You

It's never too late to learn. That is exactly why we want you to know about the newest classes starting at The Doodle Room! Learn from scratch or brush up your skills at the Bharatnatyam classes being conducted under the supervision of noted dancer Sayani Chakraborti.

Trained under renowned dancer Rama Vaidyanathan and Rajdeep Banerjee, Sayani will hand hold you noobs and novices to perfect those difficult classical moves. The hour-long classes are scheduled every week on Tuesdays and Saturdays (5 PM onwards) and are priced at a budget rate of just INR 800 per month!

