Take A Walk Down Memory Lane By Revisiting Kolkata's Most Famous Planetarium

As a child, do you remember where we went apart from Science City and Nicco Park? It was Birla Planetarium. The city'smost dependable places for infotainment, Birla Planetarium has educated a lot of children than we can imagine.

Take a tour of the cosmos, with the planetarium's central Star projector, the Starmaster ZMP which can simulate the natural night sky. You will be undertaking a breathtaking journey of seeing a near accurate representation of the Milky Way, star clusters and nebulae, spanning a duration of 10,000 years of star positioning in BC and AD. There is dome 23 metres in diameter and 570 push back seat in concentric arrangement, to accommodate the huge crowd.



The planetarium also has an Astro Corner or a souvenir shop, from where you can collect memorabilia. You will also get to buy caliber telescopes from here (yes it sounds crazy, but it is true!). There is also an exhibition gallery wherein visitors can get to know more about the science of the universe. And this is not going to be like your boring geography class in school.

You can choose your preferred language because there are two shows in Bengali, two in English and three in Hindi.