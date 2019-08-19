Handloom To Ready-Made: Hit Up Hindustan Park For Kickass Boutiques For All Your Apparel Needs

If hand-printed sarees is your thing, then Ramdhanu boutique is where you should be. They specialise in batik prints on sarees but we also spotted ajrak, kalamkari and block printing done on the six yards. You'll find kurtis in ajrak, kantha prints and shibori dyes. There's also totes and purses with kalamkari, indigo, ajrak and madhubani designs on them. Men can buy fashionable kurtas, t-shirts and shirts with hand painting and block-printing done on them.