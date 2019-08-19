The Hindusthan Park area is not just a food haven but also a paradise apparel and accessories too. So, bring out your inner fashionista as you go boutique-hopping at some of the best ones here.
Handloom To Ready-Made: Hit Up Hindustan Park For Kickass Boutiques For All Your Apparel Needs
Byloom
Byloom is our go-to store for handcrafted sarees and kurtas. They specialise in traditional handloom weaves with unusual colour combinations. Ladies, pick one from their signature Abir saree collection while all you men can opt for their multi-coloured solid kurtas and stunning jackets. They also have a lot of eco-friendly home decor accessories like curtains, mugs, glasses and coasters to name a few, that you can buy.
Bhumisuta
This gem of a store near Indthalia stocks everything from batik and shibori silks to jamdani, contemporary cottons and Mokhlino linen. They also stock shirts and kurtas for men and kids made using handloom cotton from Assam, Rajasthan and Bengal. Complete your OOTD with their range of handcrafted bags and stoles sourced from Western India and the Northeast. Bhumisuta also has a limited range of jewellery and home decor accessories.
Chitramma Boutique
This boutique stocks stunning Indian ethnic designer wear, Indo-Western dresses, traditional, ethnic and designer sarees, designer blouses as well as bridal and wedding wear. Whether it’s casual wear or acing the office look or dressing up like a dream on your or your best friend’s wedding, Chitramma is here to take care of all your needs. You'll also find accessories and a limited collection of beauty products to up your overall look.
Ramdhanu Boutique
If hand-printed sarees is your thing, then Ramdhanu boutique is where you should be. They specialise in batik prints on sarees but we also spotted ajrak, kalamkari and block printing done on the six yards. You'll find kurtis in ajrak, kantha prints and shibori dyes. There's also totes and purses with kalamkari, indigo, ajrak and madhubani designs on them. Men can buy fashionable kurtas, t-shirts and shirts with hand painting and block-printing done on them.
Bibiana
Bibiana does innovative home-designed sarees, bespoke blouses and simple yet classy kurtis, tunics and jackets. Watch out for their collection of fashion accessories as well to complete your look. Think trinkets, handbags, slings, clutches and amazing jewellery!
Pastiche
Pastiche is all about slow and sustainable fashion. This place stocks apparel, home decor and furnishings, footwear, jewellery and beauty products. Stock your wardrobe with their collection of shirts, tunics, dresses and other handspun khadi options. They've got clothes from other labels as well and also stock original ajrak sarees from Gujarat, linen from Bengal and kala cotton from Bhuj. Their range of miniature art pottery sourced from Dehradun is to-die-for.
Bunkaari India
This boutique works with rural artisans to present to you some of the best weaves in cotton, khadi, silk, tasser, taant and more. Get your hands on chanderi, Chettinad and Sambalpuri sarees and patolas from Gujarat. They also stock kurtis and stoles. Men, grab some panjabis, shirts and Nehru jackets with beautiful floral and aari work done on them. Also buy accessories like wall hangings and jewellery.
- Upwards: ₹ 1495
One Society
Whether it's brunch with your partner or a night out with your girl gang, One Society sure has the perfect outfit for you. It's a riot of colours. Maxis, trendy shirt dresses, shrugs, stoles, scarves - this store has it all. Looking for footwear? Check their collection of sandals in different designs and sandals.
Debasree's
Debasree's is another popular designer store known for ethnic wear. They've got stunning sarees, kurtis, lehengas, gowns and lots more for all kinds of occasions - be it casual or wedding wear. You must check out her bridal collection as well as the dhakai sarees. The boutique stocks menswear too.
Comments (0)