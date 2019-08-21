Amp Up Your Fashion Game & Your Wardrobe With These Boutiques In & Around Salt Lake

Turn your old cotton sari into a halter blouse or get a bag stitched out of an old pair of jeans only at Sarla Creations in Salt Lake. This boutique also stocks really cool and trendy blouses. From kantha stitched, kalamkari, block prints, georgette, net to even multi-coloured ones, they have an awesome range of readymade blouses that can be customised as per your body type. The sarees are super affordable too as are the limited collection of accessories - potli bags, cushion covers etc.