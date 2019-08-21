Salt Lake peeps! Revamp your wardrobe with clothes from these awesome boutiques in the area. Whether it's a casual brunch or office wear or your BFF's wedding, these places will have all your outfit needs covered without making you look OTT.
Amp Up Your Fashion Game & Your Wardrobe With These Boutiques In & Around Salt Lake
Vara - The Couture
Whether it’s a kurti that you need for work or casual wear or a bridal lehenga for your D-Day, Vara will have you sorted. They stock kurtis, long dresses, tunics, sarees, drapes, salwar suits, lehengas, dupattas, jackets and blouses in different fabrics (cotton, organza, silk, muslin and so on), designs, embroideries and patterns. Best part? It's all organic and handmade.
Raas By Rajkumar's
This boutique does everything from tunics, kurtis and tops to ethnic wear, gowns and Indo-western. They've also got palazzos, skrits, dupattas, scarves and kurti-palazzo or kurti-skirt sets. So, whether it's a brunch date or a cocktail party or a family function, Raas by Rajkumar's has something to offer for all occasions.
Imara Couture
Be it your sister's or BFF's wedding, Imara Couture offers the perfect solution to all your outfit woes. Their collection has intricate hand embroidery with anchor stitching, gota pati, zardozi and patch work done mostly on raw silk, viscose, lycra, georgette and net. Also buy exclusive party wear like layered kurtis, crop top and skirt/pants sets, fusion gowns and draped lehengas and sarees. They also stock handcrafted, in-house range of fashion jewellery, batuas, potlis and clutches.
Sarla Creations
Turn your old cotton sari into a halter blouse or get a bag stitched out of an old pair of jeans only at Sarla Creations in Salt Lake. This boutique also stocks really cool and trendy blouses. From kantha stitched, kalamkari, block prints, georgette, net to even multi-coloured ones, they have an awesome range of readymade blouses that can be customised as per your body type. The sarees are super affordable too as are the limited collection of accessories - potli bags, cushion covers etc.
Kiari
Kiari is your go-to shop for multi-purpose clothing, be it a casual day-out with the girls or a wedding! They stock lehengas, gowns, ethnic and fusion outfits in bright colours, prints and pastel shades and a whole lot of fabrics like ikkat, florals and sorbet prints, among others.
Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
Ki & Ka Fashion Studio does beautiful designs for both men and women. Doesn't matter what material or design it is, they’ll have it customised for you just the way you want it. The boutique stocks kurtis, ghaghras, lehengas, Indo-Western sarees, suits, pants, skirts tops, gowns, formal and bridal wear and different kinds of drapes for women. Men! You have to check out their collection of sherwanis, casual kurtas and pyjamas, formal shirts, pants, Indo-Westerns, jackets and blazers.
Kari
Kari is a multi-designer store that stocks apparel for both men and women. You'll find a huge collection of readymade kurtas, jackets and indo-westerns for men alongside sarees, suits, kurtis, lehengas and gowns for women. They do bespoke tailoring of apparel as well.
Arushi Boutique
This kickass boutique does customised tops, blouses, sarees, kurtas, scarves and handkerchiefs. They've got jacket blouses, dupattas and kurtis with mirror work patterns on them. They take orders based on your personal requirements and are quite popular among city folks and those staying abroad as well.
Yamini Malani
Rock your BFF's wedding with a killer outfit from designer Yamini Malani's store. Her gowns and maxis made mostly using cotton silks and satin are a thing to reckon that too under a budget. The colour palette is subtle with soft greys and light pistas. You'll find zari work done on jackets. There's also embroidered crop tops to get you party- ready. Get your hands on lehengas, short kurtas and dhoti pants as well. She sells cloth bags too made using different materials like leather, net, velvet and more.
