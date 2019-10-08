This E-Boutique Is A Treasure Trove Of Sarees & You Have To Check It Out

While kanjeevaram and silk sarees make us dazzle all day long, it's the cotton and mulmul that has our hearts. Bunoni, run by Srijani Chakraborty, is known for its super comfy sarees that are easy on the pocket and will make you look sassy as ever.

We came across a wide range of tussar sarees in varying colours and with beautiful floral motifs. Our pick would be this gorgeous pink cotton saree with gold leaf motifs and another green tussar saree with ghicha anchal. Pair these with hand-embroidered blouses and silver jhumkas for a complete Bong look.

If you love those colourful tassels on your sarees, we recommend checking their tussar line. We love the tribal prints on these sarees and the colourful tassels add the right amount of pop to them. Looking for a comfy lal par saree for your mom? Check out this pure linen white saree with a red temple border. What sets their collection apart is their price range, which starts from INR 1,000 and goes up to INR 4,000.