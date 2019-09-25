Tired of finding that 'perfect dress' for your high school prom that will make several heads turn, or one of the most elegant purchases to rock your best friend’s wedding or trying to shake up your boring college life by adding a teaspoon of style and a pinch of glamour? Kolkata, we feel you and hereby have dug a list of boutiques for all you fashionistas on a budget with our fashion finds!
Create Your Style Statement And Bag Fashion Faves From These Boutiques In The City
Senses Boutique
Senses opened their very first outlet in 2006, and with an area of just 350sqft they have been catering to the demands for ethnic wear with a fusion of western designs. At present they have four exclusive stores at Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat and Guwahati. If you are looking for bridalwear then make sure you browse through their specially curated bridal collection.
Inside Story
This boutique has handpicked choices of pretty pieces you’ll definitely fall in love with. With a great collection of summer printed dresses, solid colour and floral printed tops to classy and elegant jumpsuits, this pretty boutique has something for every occasion. They also offer sling bags and selective pieces of accessories.
Levell FIVE
Do you know from where Tollywood celebrities are getting their wardrobe upgrades? It is Levell FIVE! With their diffusing range of creations and designs, they are redefining fashion for the last 10 years. From vibrant hues on evening gowns to subtle pastel shades on flowing skirts, Levell 5 has it all. We bet you will go gaga, once you graze their collection of saree gowns!
Peach
Looking for something to wear on your ideal date night or for just casual outings or something glitzy for your next cocktail party? You must hit up this boutique for all your fashion needs. With a wide range of dresses along with fun printed skirts and offbeat top designs, Peach is a must-visit for all you fashionistas.
Nandita Thirani Couture
Nandita Thirani’s creations are loved by everyone. Modern women with a traditional essence would love her collection range that is designed to the finer details with a blend of bold contrasts and a range of Indian and modern embroidery styles, thereby giving them an edge without losing the opulence. Her sequinned sleeves ramp up the simplest cuts and designs while the anarkalis have a palpable contemporary feel to them. The capes and long gowns are for those who love to keep it chic.
I - Style
From quintessential plaids to those pretty midis, from those statement caps to head-turning accessories, you name it and I – Style has it. With all things quirky and marking the trend charts, this funky pretty store will take care of all your fashion needs. The sequin lace dresses and stitched floral motifs will make your eyes ogle. Tropical print tees to solid color tops with innovative cuts and designs - this store speaks of fashion and style. They also have a special collection to cater to your beach vacation mode.
XnY Chromosome
You need to have stunning blouse designs in order to compliment your ravishing saree look and this place has got endless options to choose from. You can get designer blouses in any cut and style. Think of Nehru collars or high necks or the oh-so-trendy boat necks to cold shoulders, backless and horseshoes – you have it all here at XnY Chromosome. Their embroidery blouses are popular too. They also have a wide collection of plus-size garments with amazing fits. Every piece can be custom-made as per your size and design.
Tequela Rose
Tequela Rose has that slight kick of Tequila and sensuality of rosé, woven into their clothes. Make heads turn wherever you go wearing Tequela Rose’s cocktail lehengas, concept sarees, jumpsuits, saree gowns or any of their casual and formal wears. You will love their floral and net designs as well as monochrome lacework. From Banarasi saree with intricate zardozi embroidery (bridal collection) and sequinned sarees with feathers to nude pink gown with frills and hand-embroidered dupatta with feathers – style like a DIVA!
Purple
This edgy and eclectic store is located on the meandering May Fair Road at Ballygunge. Go gaga over the flirty elegant cocktail dresses and tweedy jackets, ready to wear shift dresses and cool flirty accessories. Browse through their collection of casual and functional wear sarees - the old classic style sarees would take you back to the 1980s while the contemporary style and designer sarees will give you a posh look. You will get an endless range of blouses here at this boutique – striped blouses, push-up blouses or backless blouses, they have it all.
