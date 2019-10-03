Kolkata And Street Names Go A Long Way In History! So We Decided To Pick The Famous Ones

The most famous street food lane in Kolkata, Dacres Lane is a glutton's fave spot. Dacres Lane is that particular street which was flocked by the age-old office goers of Calcutta and it is still now! Try the delectable mutton stew and toast combo from world-famous Chitto Babur Dokaan. And that is just one of the many gems that the street offers which is why it is on our list of famous streets in Kolkata.