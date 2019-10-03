Kolkata And Street Names Go A Long Way In History! So We Decided To Pick The Famous Ones

Kolkata is incomplete without its iconic and legendary streets, famous for something or the other. Whether it be food, shopping, culture, or even education, Kolkata streets define the essence of the city in ways more than one. Hence we list some of the most famous ones below. Read along!

College Street

Kolkata's very own boi para (book locality) is dear to all age groups. Whether it's a little kid who wants his fables story book or an art college student looking for the rarest of rare books, College Street is the go-to place for all bibliophiles. And the iconic Indian Coffee House is already there to address all our hunger cravings!

    Bentinck Street

    Think Bentinck Street think diversity. Apart from being the hub of factory outlets, Bentinck Street is haven for music lovers, since you will find old and heritage instrument shops dealing with all kinds of instruments. What's more, it hoards numerous cycle shops and has a cycle museum too!

      Bow Barracks

      A small locality in central Kolkata, just behind Bowbazar Police Station, Bow Barracks was a garrison's mess built for the army during World War I. One thirty two families live here now, out of which 80 percent are Anglo-Indians. Which is Bow Barracks looks magical during Christmas and is indeed one of the famous streets in Kolkata.

        Red Road

        The dichotomy of road names confuses the people of Kolkata very often. Red Road (which is now known as Indira Gandhi Sarani) has a lot of historical significance. This stretch runs from Fort William to Raj Bhavan and was built by the British in 1820. Did you know that it also acted as a landing strip for fighter aircrafts during WWII? Well now you do!

          Dacres Lane

          The most famous street food lane in Kolkata, Dacres Lane is a glutton's fave spot. Dacres Lane is that particular street which was flocked by the age-old office goers of Calcutta and it is still now! Try the delectable mutton stew and toast combo from world-famous Chitto Babur Dokaan. And that is just one of the many gems that the street offers which is why it is on our list of famous streets in Kolkata.
