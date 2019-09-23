Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop

Sweets are interlinked to a Bengali's soul. Probably this is the belief that has kept Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy going for so long. Established in 1844, Nakur (as it is dearly called) in Hedua near Hatibagan is 175 years old! That's right folks!

This award-winning sweetmeat shop has been frequented by celebrity chefs such as Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The shop is a mishti lover's paradise and if you really want to relish in the experience of having sweets from this shop, we suggest you visit their first outlet at 56, Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Hedua. They have a baffling range of out-of-the-box mishtis such as sandhek, kanthal, chocolate malai roll, mango mousumi, parijat, gurer sandwich and mango monohora. One of the novel inventions that they have pioneered is the chocolate singara (the dough of the samosa is made of chocolate).

Talking about pomp, Nakur’s chocolate, parijat and mousumi sandesh were served at the wedding reception of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee gifted 100 pieces of kanchagolla and as many parijat sandesh to Hillary Clinton!

Nakur is also famous for their extensive range of chocolate sandesh such as chocolate rice ball, chocolate choco toofan, chocolate kulfi, chocolate dark and chocolate chips, among others.

You can't leave the shop without trying their jolbhora (jaggery-infused) sandesh, available in kara pak and naram pak varieties. The naram pak variety can last between 1-3 days and the kara pak can be relished for even a week.