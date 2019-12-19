Give Your Casa A Regal Makeover, Head To Curio Craft Now

Located adjacent to Grand Hotel, the 66-year-old shop is a treasure trove for things unique and vintage. The store is cramped with handcrafted showpieces and decor. this one will leave you momentarily flummoxed about what to check out first.

Our eyes at once fell on their neat display of pocket watches, giving us major Sherlock Holmes vibes. From brass face wall hangings (imagine the spooky ones with open mouths as seen in movies), stunning portraits, embellished marble vases and wooden showpieces - there's something to catch everyone's fancy. Remember those Rajasthani dolls used in puppet shows? The shop even stocks them in fancy designs and colours. Their marble plates and bars, engraved with fine designs, is a great gifting option. As are the carpets and rugs.

Best of all, all of these are priced perfectly reasonably within a range of INR 350 to INR 6000, based on the sizes.