Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas

Kolkata peeps! Be sure to stop by this government-run shop the next time you visit City Centre 2 if apparel and beauty products is what you're looking for.

Located on the second floor of the mall, this shop stocks beautiful and unique designs in sarees, suit pieces, kurtas, shirts and waistcoats for both men and women. The sarees come in different colours (light pastel shades, bright reds, blues and yellows, solid colours and printed ones too!) and fabrics like khadi, cotton, kalamkari, silk, tussar, baluchari as well as Odisha's sambalpuri. They don't have readymade salwar suits or kurtis available for women but they have really pretty unstitched pieces and material. We spotted apparel in different prints and embroideries like madhubani, hand-block and kantha. We spotted this beautiful white and blue suit piece with madhubani print done on it and actually ended up buying it! Also, watch out for their hand-painted sarees.

Ditch those chemical-induced beauty products and go for herbal ones instead. From shampoos, face and body wash and soaps to mehendi powder, different kinds of sauces and pickles and chooran, this store has it all. They also keep towels in case you're looking for one.