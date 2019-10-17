Love North Indian Cuisines? Hit-up Masala Kitchen At Quest Mall To Enjoy Delectable North Indian Servings

If you happen to be in Quest mall, then you must hit up the Masala Kitchen counter to satiate your hunger pangs amidst your shopping spree.

Located on the fourth floor of the mall, Masala Kitchen is known for serving authentic North Indian food. As the name suggests, the preparation is full of spice, in short a hands-down tasty affair. Their North Indian combos are to-die-for - the sizzling hot non-veg kebab platter served with mint chutney – is definitely a treat to the soul.

Vegetarians can go for the Rajasthani Aloo Dum and Lahori Kadai Paneer along with freshly served laccha paranthas. People here swear by their Chole Bhature. The huge, puffed-up bhatura is nice and crispy, and goes perfectly well with the spicy chole, pickles and onions that come with it. You can try their Dum Gosht ka Biryani (popular and highly recommended) in case you can’t decide what to have. End your dining experience on a sweet note – go for some hot gulab jamuns or the walnut brownie with vanilla ice-cream and hot chocolate sauce.

