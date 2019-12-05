All the boys staying on the other side of the river can get their fashion needs sorted from Rangoli Mall in Belur. Hence, we list down some of the stores in the mall where you can get menswear for all occasions, casual or formal.
Shop For Men's Wear At These Stores In The Mall
Arrow
Pepe Jeans
Levi's
Denim Alert! Skinny, slim fit or regular fit, Levi's is your go-to place if you cannot think of anything except denims. But apart from their denim collection, they also stock smart casual shirts in checks and prints shirts under the Redloop collection. Their range of polo t-shirts starts at INR 1,599 and round neck t-shirts start from INR 999.
- Upwards: ₹ 599
Wrangler
We love Wrangler's denim shorts and jeans, which are basic but fashionable at the same time. Pick up their black and grey slim-fit denims if you are in no mood to wear formal trousers. And if you want to get the feel of a denim or a chino but want it to be more light, then go for their denim and chino joggers, which are a win-win and can be worn with any upper wear.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Allen Solly
Spend half a day's time and even that won't be enough to finish browsing their collection. Allen Solly has a perfect balance of casual and formal wear. They have a vibrant collection of polo tees to offer. Get them in prints to wear with solid coloured chinos. When there's a discounted period, you can get a polo even under INR 1,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 399
