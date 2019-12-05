Shop For Men's Wear At These Stores In The Mall

All the boys staying on the other side of the river can get their fashion needs sorted from Rangoli Mall in Belur. Hence, we list down some of the stores in the mall where you can get menswear for all occasions, casual or formal.

Arrow

Men must visit this store for your formal needs. We can keep on talking about their super comfortable formal trousers. It will be even better if you get them tailor made according to your needs. But what you can easily rely upon when it comes to this brand are their formal blazers. Not too heavy on the pocket, their blazers can make you ready for any meeting.


Forum Rangoli Mall, 212, Girish Ghosh Road, Belur, Howrah, West Bengal

Pepe Jeans

Pepe should be visited for their jeans (that pun was not intended!). Honestly, this brand has one of the most comfortable denims that you can grab. We like their denim jackets too, which can be worn with an off-white V-neck t-shirt. We are also in love with their caps and beanies, wherein you will get options in a lot of colours. Pick up a beanie for INR 2,100 and you're all set for your trek.


Forum Rangoli Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 028, Girish Ghosh Road, Belur, Howrah, West Bengal

Levi's

Denim Alert! Skinny, slim fit or regular fit, Levi's is your go-to place if you cannot think of anything except denims. But apart from their denim collection, they also stock smart casual shirts in checks and prints shirts under the Redloop collection. Their range of polo t-shirts starts at INR 1,599 and round neck t-shirts start from INR 999.



Forum Rangoli Mall, Shop Su-26/27, Ghirish Ghosh Road, Belur, Howrah, West Bengal

Wrangler

We love Wrangler's denim shorts and jeans, which are basic but fashionable at the same time. Pick up their black and grey slim-fit denims if you are in no mood to wear formal trousers. And if you want to get the feel of a denim or a chino but want it to be more light, then go for their denim and chino joggers, which are a win-win and can be worn with any upper wear.



Forum Rangoli Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 130 & 131, Girish Ghosh Road, Belur, Howrah, West Bengal

Allen Solly

Spend half a day's time and even that won't be enough to finish browsing their collection. Allen Solly has a perfect balance of casual and formal wear. They have a vibrant collection of polo tees to offer. Get them in prints to wear with solid coloured chinos. When there's a discounted period, you can get a polo even under INR 1,000.



Forum Rangoli Mall, 212, Girish Ghosh Road, Belur, Howrah, West Bengal

