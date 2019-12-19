Gastronomes! A Visit To Park Street Is Incomplete Without Dining At This Vintage Restaurant

It's hard to miss the windmill structure lighting up the entrance of the restaurant, which has defined this classic jewel for years. The interior decoration, furniture and wall paintings reminds you of a bygone era that is nowadays difficult to spot in modern eateries. This bar-cum-restaurant was always known for its jazz vibes, with the presence of a vintage piano and saxophone, is a proper throwback! Beautiful chandeliers, walls painted with warm colours, topped with live music being played on saxophone have kept the vintage charm alive. When it comes to food, their chilli crab and pomfret sizzler should definitely be on your checklist. We also recommend their baked fish that is baked till the fish is tender as cotton candy when you take the first bite.

It is sinful indulgence when we talk about their tutti frutti and strawberry cheesecake. It will be a better happy ending than a Disney story!