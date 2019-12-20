Visit This Store To Score Handloom Sarees From The South

Move away from the run-of-the-mill Bengal handloom and lay your hands on beautiful handloom sarees from down South at New Bishnupriya Exclusives in Rashbehari.

As you walk from Rashbehari towards Lake Market you will spot New Bishnupriya on your left (right before Ximi Vogue). Looking for off-beat sarees to wear on your BFF's wedding? Check out their collection of Southern weaves.

As you enter, you'll find handloom sarees neatly stocked in wardrobes to your right and left. Your plans to gift your best friend a special piece for her wedding just got real! Buy the famous Mangalgiri handloom saree in pure cotton and you are sorted. Or if you are thinking high-end, you can go for the bright red Bangalorean silk saree with kantha stitch work. The sarees here start from as low as INR 400.

What's more? They also have Nehru jackets and men's kurta (panjabi) in beautiful stripes and patterns. You can choose from a huge variety of soft hues such as light green, light blue, mustard and baby pink. They also have beautiful embroidered kurtas with smart printed collars. The cotton kurtas start from INR 425 while the ones in dupion silk fabric start from INR 800.