This Waterfall In Meghalaya Is The Tallest Plunge Fall In India! Reason Enough To Visit?

Tourist Attractions

Nohkalikai Falls

Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya
4.7

Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome

    Located near Cherrapunji, Nohkalikai Falls is India's tallest plunge waterfall at a staggering 1,115 feet. Just by going close to such a colossal natural phenomena will deafen you. But there is a tranquility even in the midst of this immensely loud ambience.

    These falls are fed by rain water and you will get to see a plunge pool at the bottom, which is unusually green. The falls are located 5 km from Cherrapunji. To reach there, drive to the falls through an elevated tableland which will lead you to a cliff. You can then hike for a short while to a viewpoint from where you can enjoy the munificence of the waterfall. There is also a provision of stairs which you can take in order to go to other viewing points.

    Here's an interesting fact you should know: Nohkalikai was named after a legend which tells the story of a woman named Ka Likai jumping from the waterfall and committing suicide. Eerie yet fascinating!

    Pro-Tip

    Ideal time to visit? Of course the monsoons! Since it is fed by rainwater, this is the time you get to see the falls at its majestic best. Also, avoid going during December-February since the gush of the waterfall decreases extensively since these months are comparatively drier.
