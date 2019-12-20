This Waterfall In Meghalaya Is The Tallest Plunge Fall In India! Reason Enough To Visit?

Located near Cherrapunji, Nohkalikai Falls is India's tallest plunge waterfall at a staggering 1,115 feet. Just by going close to such a colossal natural phenomena will deafen you. But there is a tranquility even in the midst of this immensely loud ambience.



These falls are fed by rain water and you will get to see a plunge pool at the bottom, which is unusually green. The falls are located 5 km from Cherrapunji. To reach there, drive to the falls through an elevated tableland which will lead you to a cliff. You can then hike for a short while to a viewpoint from where you can enjoy the munificence of the waterfall. There is also a provision of stairs which you can take in order to go to other viewing points.

Here's an interesting fact you should know: Nohkalikai was named after a legend which tells the story of a woman named Ka Likai jumping from the waterfall and committing suicide. Eerie yet fascinating!