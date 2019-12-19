Munch On More Than 250 Varieties Of Snacks At This Namkeen Shop

Om Namkeen, a popular Indian snack and munchies store from Indore, is now operating in Kolkata and you should be definitely stocking their namkeen for your upcoming movie marathons with your pals.

They have over 250 varieties, starting from mixtures, gathiya, papdi, sev, chips to their in-house creations like choco cubes (wafers filled with chocolate cream) and soch-samajh-ke-khaaye (namkeen loaded with spice mix). You can also try out their traditional mathri, bhakerbadi rolls/sticks, chakli and khakras Above all their menu includes a list of snacks, free from garlic and onion as well. For some sweet tooth we recommend trying their Soch Samjh Ke Khaye and G.S.T. ( a combination of all kinds of mixtures highlighting the complexity of GST tax initially), aam jalebi, cookies, laddu and much more.

Most of the snacks are available either in 250gm or 500gm quantity and starts from INR 50.