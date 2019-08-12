This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural

Move over from those chemical-infused body and skincare products and opt for eco-friendly and sustainable ways to take care of yourself. Confused where to shop from? We think you should check out On A Healthy Note – a city-based lifestyle brand that does chemical-free, sustainable food and beauty products, fashion, home decor and accessories.

Been thinking about going organic but confused where to begin from? Let this brand sort you out. With over 3,000 products to choose from across all categories, On A Healthy Note will help you make the right choice about your food, beauty and make-up products and home accessories.

The brand stocks everything from different oils and soaps to supplements, food products, apparel, accessories and home essentials. A lot of their stock includes lead-free make-up, cold pressed oils, micro-green kits, clay utensils, bamboo and stainless steel straws to name a few. They also stock menstrual cups. So, if you've been thinking of getting rid of those not so environment-friendly sanitary pads, now is the time. They've also got toners, moisturisers, make-up wipes and lot of other stuff.

We loved their natural deodorant made out of matcha green tea - no aluminium, dairy, gluten or sulphates - safe for the most sensitive skin. They stock organic coconut oils, mango seed butter and rice bran wax that'll help you get rid of that terrible body odour. Give those chemical-infused shampoos a break. Try their Cypress Hemp Shampoo Butter that'll aid hair growth and add a nice shine to your hair.

The brand also does kickass, cruelty-free apparel for men, women and kids along with accessories that include belts, travel pouches, sling bags, IPad cases, laptop bags, wallets, handbags, key rolls and purses. Parents, stock up on T-shirts and onesies for your munchkins. Looking for home accessories? On A Healthy Note has you covered. From home fragrances like air fresheners and candles to housewares like diffusers, containers and dinnerware, they have it all. You'll also find yoga accessories, blankets, bedding sets, pillows, office supplies, stationery and gardening essentials here.

This brand is your one-stop shop for all your lifestyle needs. We definitely recommend it!