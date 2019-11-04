Can't find a medical store close to your home or too busy to go to the shop and buy meds? Then why not order them online instead? Check our list of websites from where you can order your necessary meds and have them delivered at your doorstep. No more running to the pharmacy store!
Pharmacies That Deliver Medicines At Your Doorstep
PharmEasy
One of the largest medicine portals, PharmEasy delivers medicines and healthcare products at your doorstep within two to three days. Best part? They give a flat 20 percent off on every order. They also offer diagnostic tests and packages at reasonable rates. They have this awesome feature where you can choose to get your meds delivered every two weeks or every month at a particular date. That way, you won't have to repeatedly order your meds. They'll give you a call close to the chosen date to confirm the order and, if you say yes, they'll process the request and get them delivered. You just have to upload the doctor's prescription and you're good to go.
1mg
1mg stocks medicines for all kinds of health conditions including diabetes. They also offer fitness and other health and weight management supplements. You'll also find different kinds of teas, health snacks and juices here. You can get diagnostic tests and health check-ups done and also chat with qualified doctors. They also stock Ayurveda and Homeopathy meds as well as blood sugar monitors and insulin for diabetics and other healthcare devices like thermometers, anti-pollution masks, nebulisers and supports and braces among other things.
Medplus Mart
Medplus Mart offers a variety of meds and products for different health conditions - from gastrointestinal to cardiac diseases. Select the medicines you wants, upload the prescription and then select the home delivery option. They also have the option of selecting the nearest MedPlus store so you can go and pick up but why do that when you can easily get it delivered at your place? They also offer baby, health and nutrition, over the counter (OTC) meds, vitamins and supplements.
Medwik
This city-based pharmacy offers attractive discounts on their medicines as well as the option to order not just online but also through their toll free and WhatsApp numbers. Just enter your pincode, select the meds you want, upload your prescription and place the order. Once you do that, their pharmacist will call you to confirm the order. They have no delivery charges.
SastaSundar
SastaSundar lets you order medicines, book lab tests and also consult qualified doctors about your health condition. They also offer health check-up packages at affordable prices and will also deliver the reports at home. You can also reorder without going through the process of repeatedly choosing the meds you want. Watch out for their offers and discounts.
Comments (0)