Girls, it's time to ditch those casuals and opt for a formal makeover. If you are still wracking your head on what to wear for that job interview or an important office meeting, worry no more as we are here to solve all your woes. Check out our list of top six shops that you should definitely check out for the best formal wear for women.
Ladies, Check Out These Shops To Ace Your Job Interview With Chic Formal Clothes
Max Fashion
Max Fashion has all things on a budget. Their variety in trousers is tough to beat when it comes to power dressing. Look your formal best with their paperbag waist trousers in navy, paired with a polka-dotted shirt. Or you can buy one of their striped culottes with a shirt and blazer to walk into a meeting with elegance. We would suggest you check out their Elgin Road branch as it's one of their biggest stores in the city.
Globus
We love the jumpsuits available at Globus inside Lake Mall. And these jumpsuits can make for jaw-dropping formal wear for any occasion. Doesn't matter if you are working or not, a pair of jumpsuits won't really hurt much. Go for a floral printed, checkered or monotone to start your day on a bright note. And then, you can sass it up with clutches and bracelets.
AND
This all-woman brand is one of our favourites when it comes to western apparel, and hence the recommendation! AND does beautiful tunics and dresses which can work like charm in terms of formal wear. Try their semi-formal shirt dresses and asymmetrical hemline dresses, that you can even wear at your outings with your bae.
Chemistry
Chemistry has the right kind of collared dresses that one would want to wear to office. A certain printed yellow A-line collared dress, paired with wedges, is the ultimate comfy office wear. Otherwise, their solid sheathed dresses are also perfect for that outdoor client meets.
Westside
Get your hands on chic pleated and betty skirts from Westside. Pair them with shirts or balloon tops if you wish to keep it on the lighter side. Or else, go for a classic grey pencil skirt and white shirt combination, with a grey blazer to complete the look.
