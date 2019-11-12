Ladies, Check Out These Shops To Ace Your Job Interview With Chic Formal Clothes

Max Fashion has all things on a budget. Their variety in trousers is tough to beat when it comes to power dressing. Look your formal best with their paperbag waist trousers in navy, paired with a polka-dotted shirt. Or you can buy one of their striped culottes with a shirt and blazer to walk into a meeting with elegance. We would suggest you check out their Elgin Road branch as it's one of their biggest stores in the city.