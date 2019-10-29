Looking to learn something creative, artistic and fun? How about pottery? It's so calming right? Well, if you've always wanted to learn the art form but did not know the right place to go to, then check our guide on these five places offering pottery classes.
Always Wanted To Learn Pottery? Hit Up These Five Places For Classes & Workshops
Art Rickshaw
This place is an art lover's dream. Art Rickshaw holds clay modelling and pottery classes as well as workshops from time to time. Both adults as well as kids can come and learn some new skills here. They charge INR 2,000 for four classes with a one time registration fee of INR 1,200. Classes are held on Wednesdays (5pm - 7pm) and Saturdays (4pm - 6pm) in the evening. They provide all that you need and also solidify your pottery for you. Want to do a single class? It'll set you back by INR 600.
Ion Earth Pottery
This brand new pottery studio has begun its classes that take place every month. You will first have to book a trial session to see how things work here and if the teaching process suits you. Eight classes per month will cost you INR 3,000. Once you're done with the trial class and the vibe of the place is just as you like it, then you can discuss the days on which you want to take classes. Yes! They're flexible that way. You learn on days convenient for you.
Pottery by Manjari Kanoi
Manjari Kanoi's pottery studio and school offers regular classes and workshops for both kids and adults. The lessons are personally guided and supervised by her and her team. The number of students per batch is also limited so each student can get individual attention. Best part? Manjari also provides one-on-one classes at a mutually convenient time if that's what you're looking for. Classes for kids are held every Saturday (11am - 12 noon) while for adults, it's Monday, Wednesday and Friday (3:30 pm - 4:30 pm). Per session costs INR 500.
C/O Clay Studio
This clay studio offers both regular classes and workshops on both weekends and weekdays. Their workshops are two hours long usually and it's open not just for kids and adults but also for corporates! Yes. They hold workshops for all you office-goers as well so you find an escape after a hectic day at work. The regular classes on weekdays are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11am - 1:30pm and on weekends from 3pm - 5pm.
Falguni Bhatt
Well-known ceramic artist Falguni Bhatt holds individual and group courses, workshops on ceramic techniques and other custom workshops where you get to decide the method you wish to learn - coffee mugs, tableware, sculpture and so on. The individual and group courses comprise eight classes per month where you learn coiling, pinching, slab work and wheel work. The ceramic technique workshop, like the name suggests, focuses on different techniques like smoke firing, Raku firing, wall murals, glaze techniques and so on.
