Always Wanted To Learn Pottery? Hit Up These Five Places For Classes & Workshops

This brand new pottery studio has begun its classes that take place every month. You will first have to book a trial session to see how things work here and if the teaching process suits you. Eight classes per month will cost you INR 3,000. Once you're done with the trial class and the vibe of the place is just as you like it, then you can discuss the days on which you want to take classes. Yes! They're flexible that way. You learn on days convenient for you.