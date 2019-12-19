Looking For Khadi And Linen Sarees To Amp Up Your Wardrobe? Rangga Is Where You Should Go

Donning sarees during the summer always feels like an ordeal. These cotton handlooms from Rangga are not only light and comfortable but also simple and sophisticated. Pair your saree up with their statement handmade neck pieces and complete your look.

Their collection includes Bengal handlooms and Benaras weaves, primarily made of khadi, cotton and linen. Their German silver jewellery collection is worth swooning over. Starting from smaller pieces with colourful beads, they also do heavier jewellery for a dressier occasion. Their handmade neckpiece using cloth is a unique piece that is sure to elevate your outfit. The neckpiece is colourful and can be paired with a saree or even a simple white outfit. Their price range is reasonable and their collection includes sarees for both casual as well as formal occasions.

Price range INR 1,000 to INR 6,000.

