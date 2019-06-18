Attention Bibliophiles! Grab Rare Used Books For A Steal At These Places In The City

Talking of shops selling used books in Kolkata, how can College Street be far behind. Popularly known as the ‘Boi Para’, whatever reading material you are looking for in whichever language, chances are, you will find it here! No wonder It is touted to be the the largest second hand book market in the world and the biggest book market in India! When you enter College Street, look out for the alley next to the Calcutta Medical College which is filled with roadside vendors who have some pretty incredible books for sale. From German photography magazines dating back to the 1980s, to some very rare editions of classics and modern philosophers, these stalls are always a pleasant surprise for anyone looking to stumble upon writings about different cultures, art and fiction that is very difficult to find anywhere. The fact that these come so cheap is also a big bonus. While there, don’t miss visiting the Chakraborty and Chatterjee shop, one of the oldest and most renowned in the vicinity. It's said that if you couldn't find a book in College Street, it probably never existed!

