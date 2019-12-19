This Boutique On Shakespeare Sarani Spells Luxury Across Five Floors!

Situated at the prime location of Shakespeare Sarani, Sasya is a multi-designer store with a whopping space of 10,000 sq ft spread across five floors. The store décor is minimal and subtle, with Indian accents enhanced by warm hues and gold detailing.

Think casual, ethnic and wedding -- women can flock the store for the big names they house. Starting from Varun Bahl to, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, and Kiran Uttam Ghosh, they have names that can light up your big day with their elegant pieces.

Girls, you can absolutely kill your casual day look with their suits and tunics. But, in case you are looking for a wedding dress that will sweep your partner of his feet, then check out their bridal lehengas. We saw a red blouse and golden skirt set with a net dupatta and fell immediately in love with it. The dupatta comes with a paisley border and it totally acts as the icing on the cake.

Boys! Sasya loves you too! With designers such as Rajdeep Ranawat, Gaurav Gupta and Nilesh Mitesh, you can now dare to dress powerfully without worrying about what people will say. The in-vogue bandhgalas, kurta sets, sherwanis, bespoke suits and Nehru jackets will give you major couture goals and you will definitely want to own one of them. We were absolutely digging this off-white bandhgala with a patch pocket, which you can pair with a black or navy blue pant or trouser, and you are fashionista from the word go!