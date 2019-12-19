Plan A Stay At The World's Oldest Tea Estate In Darjeeling

Built way back in 1862, Singtom Tea Estate is the world's oldest tea estate and located in Bengal's most famous travel destination -- Darjeeling.

Catch a picturesque view of more than 60 Himalayan peaks and enjoy nature at its comfortable best. If you wish to be completely detached from the cacophony, you have 1,600 acres all by yourself. Currently run by Mohan Chirimar, a fourth generation tea planter and entrepreneur, the estate was started by Joachim Stoelke, a German priest, in 1854.

Is tea your thing? Then you can opt for their tea plucking and tea tasting tours, which will take you amidst lush valleys and gardens.

Singtom also has a tea resort - an old Art Deco-styled bungalow. They have a junior and a king suite, equipped with amenities like fireplace, a study area and a smoking area. If you don't wish to venture out, we recommend making utmost use of their gorgeous lawns. Surprise your partner with a romantic breakfast on the lawn or simply get cosy! Their dining are, laid out with old school wooden furniture, exudes vintage vibes and adds to the ambience.