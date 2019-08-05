If you're staring at the stars, wondering what to gift your BFF for his/her next birthday, stop right there. The answer lies in the stars and hey we're not kidding. City-based start-up Star Story helps you to map your memories. To know how, read on.
This Brand Will Curate A Personalised Map Of The Stars For Your Loved Ones
What Makes It Awesome
What if your bae is literally 'starstruck' by your gift? Brainchild of Harsh Dalmia, this start-up helps you recreate the view of the stars on any given day or special memory. Just give them the date, time and location of a particular occasion and they will design a star map out of it!
Wondering how that's even possible? Well the brand has tied up with European Astronomical Society that helps them get to locate the exact view of the stars on any particular day or place. For a perfect gifting experience, these maps are framed and customised with messages and lines as per your choice. No more reliving your special days when you can have them framed.
While frames in 18x12 size are priced at INR 1499, they recently launched desk size frames (8x6) that are available for INR 749.
Pro-Tip
They are offering a special discount on first-time purchase. They deliver pan India and there are no shipping charges. What's more? These frames are packed in cute colourful ribbons (super cute we say)
