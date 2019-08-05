This Brand Will Curate A Personalised Map Of The Stars For Your Loved Ones

What if your bae is literally 'starstruck' by your gift? Brainchild of Harsh Dalmia, this start-up helps you recreate the view of the stars on any given day or special memory. Just give them the date, time and location of a particular occasion and they will design a star map out of it!

Wondering how that's even possible? Well the brand has tied up with European Astronomical Society that helps them get to locate the exact view of the stars on any particular day or place. For a perfect gifting experience, these maps are framed and customised with messages and lines as per your choice. No more reliving your special days when you can have them framed.

While frames in 18x12 size are priced at INR 1499, they recently launched desk size frames (8x6) that are available for INR 749.