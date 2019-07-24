This Lady Has Invented All Possible Flavours For The Good Old Rasgulla With 200 Versions!

West Bengal now even has the GI tag for rosogolla but Swati's Flavours of Rasgolla has taken it a notch above by bringing out close to 200 different flavours for West Bengal's most favourite sweet. Irrespective of whether you have a bong connection or not, you can go the extent of saying that rosogolla is Kolkata's identity.

Swati's Rasgolla has upheld this identity and despite not being a Bengali herself (Swati Saraf), she identifies herself as a true-blue Kolkatan, being born and brought up here. She has given her own twist to this spongy, fluffy juice ball and uses only natural fruit extracts for her flavours. Talk about sweets being organic! She doesn't sell the usual rosogollas and rajbhogs. Instead, she has developed different flavours for people with different palates. For the health conscious people, she has cinnamon, coriander, curry patta, capsicum and tomato rosogollas. For those who like it spicy and tangy, there is hot & sour, kala khatta, green chilly (which is one of her personal favourites) and phuchka flavours. You will take a second or two to digest this fact but she also has come up with bubblegum and Maggi-flavoured rosogollas for kids as well!

Swati also makes fruit flavoured rosogollas starting from litchi, watermelon, raspberry, green apple and blueberry to offbeat flavours such as pudina, jeera, gundi paan shot and cappuccino! Also, she takes order for various occasions too! We think you should visit the shop without a second thought, to have swim in this ocean of varied innovations.