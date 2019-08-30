You Must Visit These Iconic Temples In Kolkata At Least Once In Your Lifetime

Home to Bhabatarini Kali, Dakshineshwar was founded in 1855 by Rani Rashmoni. That's some history we tell you! It belongs to one of the Shakti Peethas and is one of the biggest Kali temples in eastern India. It is often compared to the architectural style of Sacré-Cœur because of its multi-tiered arches and turrets. What's more interesting is that Sri Ramakrishna himself served here as a priest!