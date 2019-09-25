From The Historical To The Modern: The Must Visit Temples Of Bangalore

Hop over to Nandi Hills to be floored by the architectural splendour of this temple that was first built in the 9th century. Said to be one of the oldest in Karnataka, the temple was modified over time by the Ganga dynasty, Cholas, Hoysalas and the Vijayanagar Empire. So, you can observe different architectural influences that these empires brought to the temple. In the South, there is the Arunachaleswara shrine that was erected by the Ganga dynasty. On the other end, is the Bhoga Nandeeshwara shrine that includes a king’s sculpture. It is believed to be of Rajendra Chola. The Uma Maheshwara Shrine, that sits in the middle, is built entirely of black stone and showcases the intricate stonework of the Hoysalas. The Yali (a mythical creature) pillars that can be found around the temple complex having been contributed by the Vijayanagar Empire.