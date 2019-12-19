Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane

Established in March 2019, The Mandeville is an embodiment of all things classy and vintage. Remember the intriguing interiors of colonial era buildings as seen in Feluda and James Bond movies? With its tastefully done interiors and classy decor, the place will remind you of a 1970s movie set.

Every corner is synonymous with the rich culture of Kolkata. Upon entering you'll be greeted by the posh ancient wood façade and a vintage black Ambassador car converted into a reception desk (classy and super cool, we say). There's also a tanga rickshaw in one corner that took us back to the narrow gullis of New Market.

A quick tour of the nine rooms inside the guest house left us pretty impressed. Equipped with all the basic modern amenities, the bed and decor are done up in true Colonial style.

We took a stroll at their outdoor atrium-styled eating area, overlooking the lush gardens and decorated with Colonial style wooden furniture, chandeliers and colourful glass windows. For breakfast they have both Indian and English options and a buffet as well.

We recommend this place for the newbies exploring staying options in Kolkata.