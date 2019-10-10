Hone Your Skills At These Top Clubs In The City
Lady Biker
Have you not heard of Kolkata's first female biker club yet? Started by Raima Samui Sarkar in 2011 along with Mohua Polley, Lady Biker was formed to bring female bike riders together and let them share travel experiences and riding tips. With more than 50 trips under their name, they have travelled the country, including Ladakh, Rameswaram, Rann of Kutch, among other places.
Kolkata Toastmasters Club
Worry not if you get cold feet on stage. The Kolkata Toastmasters Club (KTM) is here to help you hone your skills in public speaking. Toastmasters International is a renowned and globally recognised public speaking forum with clubs across the world. Located in Park Street, KTM provides a platform to test your speech and work towards honing it. Time to let go of that stage fright.
Calcutta Polo Club
360 Degree Sports
Bengal Rowing Club
Kolkata's relationship with rowing is very intimate and the Bengal Rowing Club (founded by GD Birla as the Marwari Rowing Club) holds a central place in the rowing scape in the city. You’ll love the fiberglass boats used for their rowing and kayaking sessions. However you can only join if you are aged between 11 and 21 years.
Comments (0)