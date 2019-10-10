Hone Your Skills At These Top Clubs In The City

We know how dear sleep is to every one. But let us not bask in lethargy and use our time in doing something useful. These top clubs in the city can cater to all your needs and keep you busy and active if laziness is putting brakes on your active life.

Lady Biker

Have you not heard of Kolkata's first female biker club yet? Started by Raima Samui Sarkar in 2011 along with Mohua Polley, Lady Biker was formed to bring female bike riders together and let them share travel experiences and riding tips. With more than 50 trips under their name, they have travelled the country, including Ladakh, Rameswaram, Rann of Kutch, among other places.

Kolkata Toastmasters Club

Worry not if you get cold feet on stage. The Kolkata Toastmasters Club (KTM) is here to help you hone your skills in public speaking. Toastmasters International is a renowned and globally recognised public speaking forum with clubs across the world. Located in Park Street, KTM provides a platform to test your speech and work towards honing it. Time to let go of that stage fright.

Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, 18-H, Park Street Area, Kolkata

Calcutta Polo Club

It is one of the oldest polo clubs, not just in India but in the entire world! It is also the only club in eastern India which has the authorisation to train people in polo. You can avail a variety of polo courses and training programmes, one among them being a two-month certificate course which covers a crash course in horseback riding and polo spanning 24 classes.
Bangur BFL Estate, 31, Chowringhee Road, Park Street Area, Kolkata

360 Degree Sports

Craving to learn MMA or Mixed Martial Arts for a long time? Join 360 Degree Sports and get a chance to hone self-defence skills such as how to strike, wrestle, grapple, etc. The club has several programmes for amateur fighters, pros, women and kids. You can opt for the one that suits you the best.
Central Club, Opp. Cafe Coffee Day, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Bengal Rowing Club

Kolkata's relationship with rowing is very intimate and the Bengal Rowing Club (founded by GD Birla as the Marwari Rowing Club) holds a central place in the rowing scape in the city. You’ll love the fiberglass boats used for their rowing and kayaking sessions. However you can only join if you are aged between 11 and 21 years.

13/2, Baroj Road, Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata

