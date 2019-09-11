Thinking About Where To Take Your Kids On Weekends? Check Out These Places!

Have you taken your children to the Nehru Children's Museum yet? Visit right away if you haven't! The display of dolls, highlighting different cultures from across the globe at its famous doll gallery, is indeed aww-worthy. Tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata, depicted in miniature models, help create a wonderful mythical world for children, where they can learn about the epics through visual stimulation. Best way to educate, don't you think?