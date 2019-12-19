Fitness Classes, Co-Working Space & Live Music Gigs: This New Space In Topsia Has It All

Offbeat CCU aims to create an environment that is a mixture of education and relaxation. The ground floor is their restaurant area and their partner restaurant is none other than our go-to Chinese place, Momo I Am. The first floor is an area they call ‘8-bit’. It is a co-working space where you can also enjoy a game of table tennis, carrom, foosball as well as old school arcade games! This is a great place for meeting people, getting work done and having fun while you are at it.

The first floor also comprises their gastropub, Topcat. Topcat hosts gigs, dance-offs, comedy nights, corporate parties and various other events. If you’re looking for an up and coming area to host an event, Topcat is the place to go for! You can also organise screenings at a very reasonable rate. Starting from the second floor to the fourth floor, Offbeat hosts and provides space for hosting various kinds of classes. Starting from Zumba, taekwondo, yoga to music classes, radio jockeying, Python and ethical hacking. They also have a gym with a trainer. You can use its facilities and become a member or even pay on a daily or weekly basis! They will be having a spa which plans to not only provide a space for relaxation but also a place for learning about physiotherapy.

The fifth, sixth and seventh floors comprise the ‘Offbeat bunkers’. With a pocket friendly rate of INR 599 a night, these bunkers are great for college students, backpackers and budget vacationers. The rooms are on a sharing basis with bunk beds. You can also avail private rooms. Their facilities include WiFi, hot water, lockers and discounted rates for the gym.

The people here are young and enthusiastic which makes the entire experience an extremely warm and welcoming. Offbeat CCU/Topcat is on its way to become the next cool place in town. Drop in and explore all they have to offer.