If Gifting Is Not On Your A-Game List, Get These Pros To Do It For You

Appropriate gifts are usually difficult to think of and even more difficult to assemble. Well, here is where you can put your worries to rest. Twigs And Tales will put together the perfect little gift for you and make it look pretty as a picture.

Roses or lilies, macaroons or mousse, they will assemble a gift box according to your choice (or need). Sourcing products from all over India, their gifts boxes have an exquisite design and a unique touch to it.

You can send in your own requests for things from around Kolkata and they will arrange it for you. Be it as simple as a flower arrangement, or if you want something a little more fancy with a champagne bottle attached to it, contact Twigs and Tales to get your pretty present fix. Or visit their store located on Park Street to handpick your gift box contents.

They will deliver anywhere in Kolkata. So for the next wedding that you have to attend or the baby shower you are invited to, as far as gifts go, you won't have to think beyond Twigs and tales.