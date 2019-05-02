Whether you have a wedding coming up, or want to pick up a few closet essentials or are just on the lookout for something cool for the season, Vardaan Market is the place. The collection here is huge and the best part is you will get something that suits your taste. Everything here is usually placed at a pocket-friendly rate, but don't forget to bargain a bit.
Hit Up These Shops At Vardaan Market For Affordable Menswear
Printed Shirts At Shingar Garments
Prints are so on-trend right now - you have to have at least a couple of shirts and tees with these in your wardrobe. We found a shop, Shingar, located on the ground floor of the mall, which stocks a bunch of cool printed white t-shirts made out of cotton starting at INR 600. You can get a variety of colours as well, but white is recommended for the summer. The quality is great for the price point.
Basic Cotton Kurtas At Aastha Ethnic Wear Creations
A kurta is a winner in anyone's wardrobe - jazz it up with jeans for a casual look or pair it up with straight cut pajamas for a minimalist look. Aastha Ethnic Wear Creation is a place to pick up some comfy yet standard kurtas. Available in a variety of colour options, these are priced at INR 600 onwards. They can also alter it to your size, or the in-house tailor can stitch up a fresh piece. Check out their sister shop which stocks fabrics at a decent price.
Sherwanis At Aastha Ethnic Wear Creation
Have a wedding coming up but can't afford designer shewanis? No worries. We came across another outlet of the folks behind Astha Ethnic Wear located on the same floor which stocks readymade sherwanis. They come in subtle tones as well as blinding bling work - much like any designer boutique. The sherwanis are available in a free size which can be tailored to your shape in just a few hours (or in one day). Yes, that quick. The starting price point would be around INR 15,000.
Printed Waistcoats And Jackets At Buniyad Designer Wear
While prints are very on-trend, we are crushing on these floral printed waistcoats perfect to amp-up even the dullest kurta. And no, florals are not feminine. This shop is small but don't judge a book by its cover, we say. These printed jackets not only look effortlessly cool but also is a great way to colour sync your attire. They have a great collection of jackets and waistcoats along with dhoti-kurtas, Indo-Westen wear and sherwani suits. We recommend going for the pastel shades for anyone who's got doubts about them! This range starts at INR 1,100.
Cotton Polo Shirts At Miracle Menswear Shop
We discovered this shop, Miracle, located on the first floor delivering a range of menswear. This shop has a minimal display of garments but don't judge it from outside. We suggest you walk in and ask the shop person for their specialty polo shirts made out of cotton. The fabric is fine and smooth - they manufacture their own garments and supply them elsewhere as well. They have printed and striped ones in their collection, starting at INR 645.
Comments (0)