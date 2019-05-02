Hit Up These Shops At Vardaan Market For Affordable Menswear

While prints are very on-trend, we are crushing on these floral printed waistcoats perfect to amp-up even the dullest kurta. And no, florals are not feminine. This shop is small but don't judge a book by its cover, we say. These printed jackets not only look effortlessly cool but also is a great way to colour sync your attire. They have a great collection of jackets and waistcoats along with dhoti-kurtas, Indo-Westen wear and sherwani suits. We recommend going for the pastel shades for anyone who's got doubts about them! This range starts at INR 1,100.