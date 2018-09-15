Sauce Up Your Afro-Latin Moves At This Dance Studio

The VLS Workshop (TVW), short for Vive La Salsa, makes its prime focus on making you fall absolutely in love with dancing! Spearheaded by Aditya Upadhya and Shaneel Mukerji, TVW is undoubtedly one of Kolkata’s best dance studios. It has a wide variety of forms to choose from (most likely you'll want to sign up for each one of them!).

Mostly offering classes on Afro-Latin dance forms (we’re talking salsa, bachata, kizomba, tango) you can be sure to get trained in the most authentic moves possible. They take special attention on simplifying and inculcating in you the complexities and techniques of dancing. Ranging from musicality, posture, movement and coordination, you will see yourself transforming in the most fun way possible.

The icing on this cake is elaborate, though. They have a suspended, double rafter, European White Oak Sprung floor that doesn’t hurt to fall on (because falling is very much part of dance, but at least you’ll not be hurt!). A fantastic Electrovoice sound system to ensure the best experience, regards music.

If this wasn’t incentive enough, we dug around a bit to get you a beginner’s inspiration! Here's a song to give the last little nudge that you require to sign up for classes today!:Iboru Iboya – La Maxima 79!