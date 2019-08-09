While we understand your eternal love for six yards, it's never too late to experiment with your wedding look. Be it red, pastel, gold or classic white, wedding gowns are our new found love, blame it on the scores of celeb wedding pictures. To relieve you of all the tension, here's our list of stores and boutiques that stock some of best wedding gowns in the city.
Head To These Stores In Kolkata To Twirl In That Cindrella Gown
SJ's Bridal Boutique
This quaint store in Park Mansion, Park Street, has gowns made in tulle, satin, silk and georgette, with intricate detailing and seriously stunning trains. Everything at SJ's Bridal Boutique is in white or pale whites and all laced up. Each of these gowns come with a bespoke corset and you'll also find the prettiest veils here. Prices of the gowns start at INR 10,000.
Pepperment Diva
Pepperment Diva near Forum Mall on Elgin Road stocks an amazing collection of wedding gowns, both chic and contemporary. From pastel shades with gold embellishments to sequinned ones, their collection of gowns are near perfect lookalikes of designer couture. The flare and trail of the gowns are drool-worthy and embellished with laces and studs.
Swati Boutique
Wanna sport some boho vibes on your wedding day? Head to Swati Boutique near Bhawanipur College and browse their collection of Indo-Western gowns in stunning drapes. From cold shoulder, sari gowns to ones with jackets, bookmark this shop for all your fusion wear needs.
Ritu Kumar
Ritu Kumar is luxury at its finest! From couture bridal wear to contemporary Indian fashion, this brand, having several outlets across the city, has it all. Their bridal gowns in stunning shades and designs will make you feel no less than a typical KJo heroine all dolled up and gleaming. We even spotted some bling .gowns in ethnic patterns which can be great for events like sangeet or mehendi. Be prepared to spend big bucks here though. It is after all, Ritu Kumar!
Devika Churiwal
If you belong to "mere pas bohut paisa hai" category and don't mind splurging for your D-day, head to Devika Churiwal flagship store in Tollygunge. The label’s palette includes atypical colours with a play on zardozi, giving the handcrafted pieces a graceful look. Their bridal gowns with layered trail and sequined with ebony floral motifs reminded us of Sara Ali Khan's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehengas. Prices start at INR 8,000 and go up to INR 85,000.
