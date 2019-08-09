Head To These Stores In Kolkata To Twirl In That Cindrella Gown

Ritu Kumar is luxury at its finest! From couture bridal wear to contemporary Indian fashion, this brand, having several outlets across the city, has it all. Their bridal gowns in stunning shades and designs will make you feel no less than a typical KJo heroine all dolled up and gleaming. We even spotted some bling .gowns in ethnic patterns which can be great for events like sangeet or mehendi. Be prepared to spend big bucks here though. It is after all, Ritu Kumar!

