Walk Down The Aisle In A White Wedding Gown & Be The Bride Of Your Dreams

This online store in Pune has exclusive designs to choose from. We love the intricately done-up designs on the dresses as well as the beautiful lace-work. What we love is that the designs are modern and uber chic. They can add a modern twist to traditional ball-room gowns or lacy work on the A-lines. One of the oldest in the business, they are customer-friendly and will spoil you for choice. You can get your dream gown made for under INR 10000 and they are also very quick with their fittings and delivery.