Is the quest for the perfect wedding gown turning you into a bridezilla? We completely feel you. You want everything perfect right from the design and tailoring to the hand-work and embroidery. And then, you need to pick the right length for the veil and it has to be as intricate as possible. Right? We've got you covered. Here are five stores and boutiques in Pune that sell ready-made and customised weddings gowns.
Walk Down The Aisle In A White Wedding Gown & Be The Bride Of Your Dreams
Joys Boutique
Got a specific design, pattern or fabric in mind? You can get your gown customised at Joys Boutique in Viman Nagar, in any way you like. The good news? Their tailoring game is on point and prices are reasonable. You can get your dream gown stitched for under INR 5000. Not just for brides, the boutique has beautiful wedding and party-wear designs for kids as well. We loved their silk flower-girl dresses as well as mini tux that are extremely adorable. You can also choose between a variety of wedding accessories such as pins, hair crowns and boutonnière.
Maria's Nyra Bridal Paradise
BridalBlizz
This online store in Pune has exclusive designs to choose from. We love the intricately done-up designs on the dresses as well as the beautiful lace-work. What we love is that the designs are modern and uber chic. They can add a modern twist to traditional ball-room gowns or lacy work on the A-lines. One of the oldest in the business, they are customer-friendly and will spoil you for choice. You can get your dream gown made for under INR 10000 and they are also very quick with their fittings and delivery.
Kiran Boutique
One of the oldest and most leading boutiques for bridal gowns in Pune, Kiran Boutique is on Dastur Meher Road in Camp and you can find exclusive designs for Christian wedding gowns and get them customised at reasonable prices (as low as INR 8,000). We absolutely loved the gowns that had intricate embroidery and lace-work. We also appreciate their prompt response to fitting and alternation requests.
