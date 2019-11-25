Walk Down The Aisle In A White Wedding Gown & Be The Bride Of Your Dreams

img-gallery-featured

Is the quest for the perfect wedding gown turning you into a bridezilla? We completely feel you. You want everything perfect right from the design and tailoring to the hand-work and embroidery. And then, you need to pick the right length for the veil and it has to be as intricate as possible. Right? We've got you covered. Here are five stores and boutiques in Pune that sell ready-made and customised weddings gowns. 

Joys Boutique

Got a specific design, pattern or fabric in mind? You can get your gown customised at Joys Boutique in Viman Nagar, in any way you like. The good news? Their tailoring game is on point and prices are reasonable. You can get your dream gown stitched for under INR 5000. Not just for brides, the boutique has beautiful wedding and party-wear designs for kids as well. We loved their silk flower-girl dresses as well as mini tux that are extremely adorable. You can also choose between a variety of wedding accessories such as pins, hair crowns and boutonnière.

Boutiques

Joys Boutique

5.0

4-A&B, Near Pillar Homes, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default

Maria's Nyra Bridal Paradise

Maria's Nyra Bridal Paradise is an online store which available on Facebook and WhatsApp. The designers are known for their prompt service and lovely designs. Be it an A-line or a ballroom gown, an off-shoulder or boat-neck pattern, you have plenty of options to choose from for under INR 10,000. The store will customise gowns as per your needs as well. Apart from wedding gowns, they have a beautiful collection of flower pins, bouquets and boutonnieres as well. We suggest you also check-out the fancily-packed chocolates that they deal in.
Boutiques

Maria's Nyra's Bridal Paradise

BridalBlizz

This online store in Pune has exclusive designs to choose from. We love the intricately done-up designs on the dresses as well as the beautiful lace-work. What we love is that the designs are modern and uber chic. They can add a modern twist to traditional ball-room gowns or lacy work on the A-lines. One of the oldest in the business, they are customer-friendly and will spoil you for choice. You can get your dream gown made for under INR 10000 and they are also very quick with their fittings and delivery.

Clothing Stores

BridalBlizz

Kiran Boutique

One of the oldest and most leading boutiques for bridal gowns in Pune, Kiran Boutique is on Dastur Meher Road in Camp and you can find exclusive designs for Christian wedding gowns and get them customised at reasonable prices (as low as INR 8,000). We absolutely loved the gowns that had intricate embroidery and lace-work. We also appreciate their prompt response to fitting and alternation requests. 

Boutiques

Kiran Boutique

4.9

869, Dastur Meher Road, Camp, Pune

image-map-default

Masoani Designers

Situated in Ghorpadi, Masaoni designers take pride in their classy stitching and lacework. Meticulously stitched and extremely trendy is how we will describe the wedding couture from this place. Who said gowns are supposed to be just white? We love the bridal dresses that they have in other colours. You'll find some in pastel shades, lavender and blues. The next time you want to look like a princess on your wedding, you know where to head.
Clothing Stores

Masoani Designers

201, Bhagwan Tatyasaheb Kawade Road, Ghorpadi, Pune

image-map-default